Leave Kharkiv immediately: Indian embassy in Ukraine to Indians

In urgent advisories, the Indian embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday asked all Indians stranded in Kharkiv to leave the conflict zone immediately.

The embassy asked Indians to proceed to settlements in Pisochyn, Babai and Bezlyudivka as soon as possible. ''For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately repeat immediately in the light of the detriorating situation. They should proceed to Pisochyn, Babai and Bezlyudivka as soon as possible for their safety,'' the embassy said. ''Under all circumstances, they must reach these settlements by 1800 hours (Ukrainian time) today (9:30 pm IST),'' it said.

In a second advisory issued around 2:30 pm (Ukrainian time), the Indian embassy said, ''Those students who cannot find vehicles or buses and are in railway station can proceed on foot to Pisochyn (11 km), Babai (12 km) and Bezlyudivka (16 km).'' The advisories came amid raging fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv.

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar, a fourth-year medical student at the Kharkiv National Medical University, was killed in intense shelling in Kharkiv on Tuesday.

