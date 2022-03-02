Left Menu

RBI cancels licence of Maharashtra-based Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday that it has cancelled the licence of Maharashtra-based Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank Limited as it has failed to comply with the regulations and does not have "adequate capital and earning prospects".

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 02-03-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 20:50 IST
RBI cancels licence of Maharashtra-based Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Wednesday that it has cancelled the licence of Maharashtra-based Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank Limited as it has failed to comply with the regulations and does not have "adequate capital and earning prospects". "Today, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), vide order dated March 02, 2022, has cancelled the licence of Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank Ltd, Shirala, Dist. Sangli, Maharashtra. Consequently, the bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on March 02, 2022. The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank," the RBI said in a statement.

The RBI said that continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors, the bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in the full and public interest would be adversely affected if it is allowed to carry on its banking business any further. "Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, Sarjeraodada Naik Shirala Sahakari Bank Ltd, Shirala, Dist. Sangli, Maharashtra, is prohibited from conducting the business of 'banking' which includes acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits as defined in Section 5(b) read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with immediate effect".

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5,00,000/- (Rupees Five lakh only) from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) subject to the provisions of the DICGC Act, 1961. As per the data submitted by the bank, more than 99 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive the full amount of their deposits from DICGC.

As of January 27, 2022, DICGC has sanctioned Rs 64.70 crore of the total insured deposits under the provisions of Section 18A of the DICGC Act,1961 based on the willingness received from the concerned depositors of the bank, the RBI said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022