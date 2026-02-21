DMK Gears Up for Election: Alliance Talks in Full Swing
The DMK has announced a seven-member committee to finalize seat-sharing with allies after securing a deal with DMDK, impacting rival AIADMK. The committee aims to conclude negotiations by month-end. DMK anticipates winning the 2026 Assembly election independently, while focusing on outreach to highlight its governance achievements.
The DMK has instituted a seven-member committee, helmed by senior leader T R Baalu, to navigate seat-sharing negotiations with its allies. This strategic move comes after striking a poll deal with the DMDK, shifting the political dynamics against AIADMK, which has been courting DMDK for the NDA alliance.
Starting February 22, the committee will accelerate discussions to finalize allotments, introducing more seats for Congress. Meanwhile, MDMK chief Vaiko projects a decisive victory for the DMK in the 2026 Assembly election, dismissing any possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.
The DMK is also mobilizing efforts to showcase its governance accomplishments and critique the AIADMK. Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's recent support for Stalin has caused internal strife, adding another layer to the unfolding political narrative.
