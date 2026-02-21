Left Menu

DMK Gears Up for Election: Alliance Talks in Full Swing

The DMK has announced a seven-member committee to finalize seat-sharing with allies after securing a deal with DMDK, impacting rival AIADMK. The committee aims to conclude negotiations by month-end. DMK anticipates winning the 2026 Assembly election independently, while focusing on outreach to highlight its governance achievements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:54 IST
DMK Gears Up for Election: Alliance Talks in Full Swing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The DMK has instituted a seven-member committee, helmed by senior leader T R Baalu, to navigate seat-sharing negotiations with its allies. This strategic move comes after striking a poll deal with the DMDK, shifting the political dynamics against AIADMK, which has been courting DMDK for the NDA alliance.

Starting February 22, the committee will accelerate discussions to finalize allotments, introducing more seats for Congress. Meanwhile, MDMK chief Vaiko projects a decisive victory for the DMK in the 2026 Assembly election, dismissing any possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

The DMK is also mobilizing efforts to showcase its governance accomplishments and critique the AIADMK. Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's recent support for Stalin has caused internal strife, adding another layer to the unfolding political narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

 India
2
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

 India
3
Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

 Global
4
Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

Global Support for AI Impact Summit Declaration Spurs Major Investments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026