France Braces for Unrest Amid Memorial Marches

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged tranquility before nationwide rallies commemorating Quentin Deranque, a far-right activist killed in a controversial brawl. The upcoming marches, honoring the 23-year-old's memory, pose concerns of potential violence between conflicting extremist political factions.

Updated: 21-02-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:52 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron has called for calm ahead of nationwide rallies scheduled for Saturday, intended to honor Quentin Deranque, a far-right activist who died in a highly publicized altercation last week.

Deranque, 23, was brutally beaten in a fight captured on camera, an incident that has profoundly shocked the nation. The rallies aim to remember his life and highlight the circumstances of his untimely death.

Authorities are on high alert for potential unrest, fearing the rallies could lead to violent confrontations between opposing extremist political factions. The police are preparing for possible clashes as tensions run high amid the planned demonstrations.

