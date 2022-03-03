Left Menu

Sensex witnesses volatile trading; IT, metal stocks climb

The Indian stock markets benchmark Sensex witnessed volatile trading on Thursday as crude oil price soared to $117 a barrel amid intensified conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-03-2022 12:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 12:22 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock markets benchmark Sensex witnessed volatile trading on Thursday as crude oil price soared to $117 a barrel amid intensified conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The benchmark Sensex started the day with handsome gains but slumped briefly into negative later in the morning trade.

At 11.58 am, the Sensex was trading at 55,626.14 points, which is 157.24 points or 0.28 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 55,468.90 points. The Sensex opened sharply higher at 55,921.44 points and surged to a high of 55,996.62 points. The Sensex briefly slipped into negative touching a low of 55,466.13 points.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex had lost 778.38 points or 1.38 per cent on Wednesday. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 33.85 points or 0.2 per cent higher at 16,639.80 points against its previous day's close at 16,605.95 points.

The Nifty had lost 187.95 points or 1.12 per cent on Wednesday. There was good buying support in IT and metal stocks.

Wipro surged 3.49 per cent to Rs 574.70. HCL Technologies jumped 3.06 per cent to Rs 1150.70. Tech Mahindra rose 2.95 per cent to Rs 1434.65. Infosys was trading 1.60 per cent higher at Rs 1730.35. Tata Steel soared 2.20 per cent to Rs 1316.90. Power Grid Corporation jumped 2.87 per cent to Rs 216.90.

Asian Paints slumped 3.43 per cent to Rs 2925. Ultratech Cement fell 3 per cent to Rs 6204.20. Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 1.71 per cent to Rs 3788.10. Hindustan Unilever was trading 1.47 per cent down at Rs 2117. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

