PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 17:56 IST
Axis Bank commits USD 150 mn loan to healthcare sector
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • India

Axis Bank on Thursday said it has committed a USD 150 million (about Rs 1,140 crore) loan for strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in the country in association with IPE Global, in the aftermath of the pandemic.

The continued threat of new variants has reinforced the need to boost investments and partnerships in the health sector.

Axis Bank has committed to strengthening India's healthcare infrastructure by signing an MoU with IPE Global for the SAMRIDH Healthcare Blended Finance Facility, the bank said in a release.

''Under this partnership, Axis Bank will provide affordable finance of up to USD 150 million through SAMRIDH, to support health enterprises and innovators who would otherwise not have access to affordable debt financing,'' said the country's third largest private sector bank.

It said the ability to access loans will help them increase production and provide advanced health solutions to address COVID-19 along with other health emergencies, especially across the vulnerable communities of India from tier 2 and 3 cities.

SAMRIDH is an initiative supported by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

It leverages philanthropic capital and public sector resources, to offset barriers for commercial investments in small and medium health enterprises.

With this, SAMRIDH can scale up market solutions and innovations in the healthcare value chain, Axis Bank said.

Also, it will help supplement the manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceuticals, facility expansion of public and private hospitals, nursing homes, small clinics, laboratories, and warehouses.

''The healthcare segment has been a key focus area for Axis Bank and we have been supporting various entities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our partnership with SAMRIDH will enable the bank to extend the much-needed debt support to more entities that are working to strengthen India's healthcare infrastructure, in order to deal with the third wave of the pandemic and any other emerging healthcare challenges,'' said Subrat Mohanty, Group ExecutiveAxis Bank Business Group, Axis Bank.

USAID/India Mission Director Veena Reddy said the private enterprise is a powerful force for lifting lives, strengthening communities, and accelerating sustainable development.

''Increasing access to affordable capital for small enterprises with solutions for greater reach will enable long-term impact. This new partnership between Axis Bank and SAMRIDH will further our joint efforts to provide innovative healthcare solutions to some of the most vulnerable people in India,'' Reddy said.

IPE Global is an international development consultancy group providing expert technical assistance in developing countries.

