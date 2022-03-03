Left Menu

16 children injured as school van hits tree

Apart from the children, who are in the age group of five to 16, their attendant in the van, a woman, was also injured in the incident, they said.The injured, including the woman attendant, have been admitted to a hospital.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:15 IST
16 children injured as school van hits tree
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sixteen children were injured after a school van carrying them hit a tree located by the roadside at Aamkheda village in Bhopal district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said. Apart from the children, who are in the age group of five to 16, their attendant in the van, a woman, was also injured in the incident, they said.

''The injured, including the woman attendant, have been admitted to a hospital. But no one has suffered any serious injury in the incident,'' Eitkhedi police station inspector Rakesh Verma told PTI.

While one of them sustained minor fractures, another one suffered an injury to his head, he added.

The incident occurred when the van, after picking up the students from their school in Golkhedi area in Eitkhedi, about 20 km from the district headquarters, was on its way to drop them home after their school got over, he said. Initial investigation suggested that the steering of the vehicle failed, which led to the accident, Verma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022