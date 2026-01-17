Left Menu

Shafali Verma's Heroics Shine Despite Delhi Capitals Collapse

In a thrilling Women's Premier League encounter, Shafali Verma's rapid half-century led Delhi Capitals to 166 all out. Despite losing key wickets early, Verma's counterattacking play and partnerships with other players kept DC in the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In a Women's Premier League clash on Saturday, Shafali Verma's impressive half-century helped Delhi Capitals reach 166 all out against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

After a shaky start that saw the loss of four wickets, Verma showcased her attacking prowess, stabilizing the innings with crucial partnerships.

Though Verma's innings eventually ended, her performance illuminated DC's efforts, with Lucy Hamilton contributing a valuable late knock to bolster the score.

