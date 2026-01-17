Shafali Verma's Heroics Shine Despite Delhi Capitals Collapse

In a Women's Premier League clash on Saturday, Shafali Verma's impressive half-century helped Delhi Capitals reach 166 all out against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

After a shaky start that saw the loss of four wickets, Verma showcased her attacking prowess, stabilizing the innings with crucial partnerships.

Though Verma's innings eventually ended, her performance illuminated DC's efforts, with Lucy Hamilton contributing a valuable late knock to bolster the score.

(With inputs from agencies.)