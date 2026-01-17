Shafali Verma's Heroics Shine Despite Delhi Capitals Collapse
In a thrilling Women's Premier League encounter, Shafali Verma's rapid half-century led Delhi Capitals to 166 all out. Despite losing key wickets early, Verma's counterattacking play and partnerships with other players kept DC in the game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:16 IST
In a Women's Premier League clash on Saturday, Shafali Verma's impressive half-century helped Delhi Capitals reach 166 all out against table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
After a shaky start that saw the loss of four wickets, Verma showcased her attacking prowess, stabilizing the innings with crucial partnerships.
Though Verma's innings eventually ended, her performance illuminated DC's efforts, with Lucy Hamilton contributing a valuable late knock to bolster the score.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Delhi Capitals by eight wickets in a Women's Premier League match in Navi Mumbai.
Smriti Mandhana Shines in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Impressive Innings
Thrilling Showdown at Women's Premier League: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Nail-biting Rivalry: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Gujarat Giants
Radha Yadav's Stellar Half-century Powers RCB to Competitive Total Against Gujarat