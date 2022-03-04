4 killed, several injured as 2 buses collide in UP

Four people, including a policeman, were killed and 12 others injured in a collision between two buses in Haldharpur police station area here on Friday, officials said.

The accident took place near Dharmagatpur when a bus carrying passengers from Azamgarh to Ballia collided with the bus deployed on election duty, police said, adding that all the victims were travelling in the passenger bus. Those killed have been identified as constable Anil Yadav (45), Rajiv Kumar Tiwari (50), Nazim (36) and Sadanand (40), police said. Constable Yadav hailed from Ghazipur and was posted in Ballia, they said. A government spokesman in Lucknow said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed anguish over the deaths and directed the officials to ensure appropriate medical treatment of those injured.

