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Ballia Court Delivers 25-Year Imprisonment in Landmark POCSO Ruling

A man from Ballia has been sentenced to 25 years in prison under the POCSO Act for abducting a minor girl with a false promise of marriage. The court also fined him Rs 35,000. The case highlights stringent enforcement and the judiciary's stance on crimes against minors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 19-04-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 18:01 IST
Ballia Court Delivers 25-Year Imprisonment in Landmark POCSO Ruling
  • Country:
  • India

A Ballia court has handed down a 25-year sentence to Bunty Chauhan for a grave crime under the POCSO Act, marking a stern judicial stance against exploitation.

The court also imposed a Rs 35,000 fine, emphasizing the penalties for utilizing deceitful tactics, such as false marriage promises, to exploit minors.

This case underlines the legal system's dedication to combating crimes against children, with law enforcement swiftly moving from complaint to charge sheet, ensuring justice for the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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