Left Menu

Hatsun Agro plans to sell assets of ready-to-eat business

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 18:20 IST
Hatsun Agro plans to sell assets of ready-to-eat business
  • Country:
  • India

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd on Saturday said its board will meet on March 9 to consider a proposal to sell assets of the company's ready-to-eat business.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its board of directors will be held on March 9 to consider and approve the proposal for the sale of assets of the RTE (ready-to-eat) business and its brand 'Oyalo' to the prospective buyer at a price mutually agreeable to the company and the buyer.

The board will decide the modalities of the agreement to be entered into and treatment of sale transaction, it added.

Tamil Nadu-based Hatsun Agro is one of the leading dairy firms in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022