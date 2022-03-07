Ukraine will hold next local bond auction for war effort on Tuesday
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 07-03-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 17:31 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine will hold the next auction of local 1-year bonds on Tuesday to raise money for its fight against invading Russian forces, the finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.
After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the Ukrainian government said it hoped to raise about $1.36 billion through new hryvnia bond issues. It raised 8.1 billion hryvnias ($273 million) in its first such auction last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Russia
- finance ministry
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NATO Chief warns of Russia planning a 'Full-Scale Attack' on Ukraine
Ukrainian Interior Minister Comes Under Fire in Donbas - Advisor
Ukraine's Zelenskyy calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Ukraine temporarily closes checkpoint in Donbass due to shelling
A Russian invasion of Ukraine is very imminent - UK minister