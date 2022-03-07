Left Menu

Boeing suspends buying titanium from Russia - WSJ

The potential for disruptions to Russian commodity supplies has thrown a spotlight on the metal used in in the aerospace, marine and auto industries. Boeing, however, said last month it was not concerned as it had diversified its titanium supply chain since 2014, when Russia was sanctioned for its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 18:06 IST
Boeing suspends buying titanium from Russia - WSJ
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Boeing Co has suspended buying titanium from Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/boeings-future-with-a-titanium-venture-in-russia-remains-cloudy-11646649002?mod=latest_headlines on Monday, a move that could have ramifications for the planemaker's relationship with its largest supplier of the commodity, VSMPO-Avisma.

There are, however, no sanctions yet on the Russian supplier, which has a 25% stake owned by state conglomerate Rostec. The potential for disruptions to Russian commodity supplies has thrown a spotlight on the metal used in in the aerospace, marine and auto industries.

Boeing, however, said last month it was not concerned as it had diversified its titanium supply chain since 2014, when Russia was sanctioned for its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for a comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptoms 6-12...

 Global
2
Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

Study reveals that solar coronal loops may be optical illusions

 United States
3
BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Financing - Al Arabiya

BRIEF-Aramco Pipeline Winning Consortium Finalizes $13.4 Billion In Bank Fi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash Burnley; Tennis-France, United States secure Davis Cup Finals spots and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Liverpool close gap on Man City, Chelsea thrash ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022