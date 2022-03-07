Left Menu

India and Maldives to increase cooperation in audit fields

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and Auditor General of Maldives on Monday held a bilateral meeting to strengthen cooperation in the field of audit.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India and Auditor General of Maldives on Monday held a bilateral meeting to strengthen cooperation in the field of audit. CAG of India Girish Chandra Murmu and Auditor General of Maldives Hussain Niyazy, held a meeting in New Delhi and discussed concrete steps for furthering the cooperation between the audit institutions of the two countries.

Auditor General of Maldives Hussain Niyazy is on an official visit to India, from 28th February to 10th March 2022. Speaking at the occasion, Murmu reiterated his commitment to sharing knowledge and capacity development, under the aegis of an MoU signed between the top audit body of the two countries, according to a statement released by the CAG of India.

CAG of India offered to host members from SAI Maldives for customised training programmes at the training institutions - the National Academy of Audit and Accounts (NAAA), Shimla, International Centre for Information Systems and Audit (iCISA), NOIDA, and the International Centre for Environment Audit and Sustainable Development (iCED), Jaipur. (ANI)

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

