Trump administration proposes $5 billion to kickstart investment fund to rebuild gulf energy sites, WSJ reports

​The ​Trump administration ‌has proposed investing $5 ​billion in a ‌new fund that would help Middle East countries ‌rebuild energy infrastructure battered ‌in the Iran war and reduce their reliance ⁠on ​the ⁠Strait of Hormuz to transport ⁠oil and gas, the ​Wall Street Journal reported ⁠on Monday, citing U.S. ⁠and ​Middle Eastern officials and documents.

Reuters ⁠could not immediately verify ⁠the ⁠report.