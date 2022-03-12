Guatemala receives first arrivals of Ukrainians fleeing conflict

Guatemala on Friday received its first arrivals of Ukrainian families fleeing their homeland since Russia's invasion of its neighbor last month, authorities said. The eight Ukrainians were the first to arrive in the Central American country "for humanitarian reasons," an immigration spokesperson told Reuters.

Another flight carrying 10 more Ukrainians is set to arrive later in the evening, officials said. It is unclear how many may have arrived privately to Guatemala since the Russian attacks on Ukraine began. The Guatemalan government's announcement was the first on Ukrainian arrivals from the trio of Central American countries known as the Northern Triangle, which have themselves seen much of their populations emigrate due to violence and poverty.

A rising number of both Ukrainians and Russians have fled to Latin America in recent months, including those who turn up at the United States-Mexico border.

