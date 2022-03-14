Medical Education App Docemy Launches Scholarship Program For Students to Bolster Learning

BANGALORE, India, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MBBS education app Docemy is kickstarting Scholar program, where students can win microscholarships ranging from Rs. 50 to Rs. 5000. This exclusive rewards program for medical students is designed to help them find motivation and engagement while pursuing their four and a half year long course.

During these contests, medical students can cover over 4500 topics through multiple choice questions (MCQ) by just spending 100 minutes a week. The daily and weekly quizzes, which are available on Docemy's app, also helps students earn extra credit points on the Docemy app.

''Today, learning has taken a bit of a backseat because it's no longer viewed as a fun activity. MBBS and the postgraduate exams like NEET-PG/NEXT/FMGE that follow are very challenging and our idea is to make learning captivating as well as help students earn pocket money while they learn. Our microscholarships help students buy medical textbooks or enroll for online courses or even buy something nice for themselves. And the best thing is that they can achieve all this through learning,'' said Dr. Nishanth B Singh, co-founder of Docemy.

Unlike other learning apps, Docemy's contests are not a one-time, annual event. Microscholarships are given to all students winning these weekly contests. Winners are also given certificates at the end of each round. Every week Rs. 5000 is rewarded as microscholarship among 10 top scorers along with credit points in the Docemy app. Docemy Scholar enrolments are available for free, on an exclusive first-come first-serve basis.

About Docemy Docemy is owned by education technology solutions provider Celebrate Learning Pvt. Ltd. based in Kochi, Kerala. The company was co-founded in March 2021 by two doctors and is led by an extensive list of tutors comprising 30 specialists and superspecialists from premier institutions like AIIMS, JIPMER, PGIMER Chandigarh and other medical institutions across India. The app provides capsulised content with detailed visuals and videos for better end-user experience. Docemy is widely used among a community of 5000 medical undergraduates based in India, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Docemy looks to reinforce technology-supported education in medical sciences to combat voluminous learning loads and simplify concepts with the help of expert faculty.

LINK: www.docemy.com Media contact: Dr Nishanth B Singh drsingh@docemy.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1633009/Docemy_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)