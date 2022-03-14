Bahwan CyberTek expands operations in TN with office in Coimbatore

As part of its expansion plans, Bahwan CyberTek (BCT) Group, a global provider of digital transformation solutions, opened a product engineering and software delivery center in the city on Monday.

The centre will accommodate 70 employees and will have a training facility to promote up-skilling in digital technologies. It will play a key role in building IP-led products and services to help customers across verticals in global markets.

Teams here will work with solutions and products around cloud computing, data analytics, machine learning, and Artificial Intelligence to support clients across energy, logistics, retail, and financial services verticals in addition to providing comprehensive KPO (knowledge process outsourcing) services.

''Coimbatore has been on our radar for some time now. Its talent pool is a unique mix of students and professionals from Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, and the region is quickly catching up with major markets,'' Chief Operating Officer Mike Muralidharan said in a release here.

''During the pandemic, we saw employees migrating from major cities to regions like Coimbatore, and building wholesome careers. They enjoyed the benefits of working from home, while delivering world-class services. In this age of remote working, we want to bring opportunities to where the talent is and I think this centre facilitates that,'' he said.

Also, the government's investment in infrastructure and Coimbatore's appetite for growth, and proximity to the international airport makes it a perfect destination for the company, the COO added.

BCT has been expanding operations in India and opened two centres of excellence in Bangalore, one each in Pune and Mumbai in the last two years.

India continues to be a strategic priority for the business and Tamil Nadu, in particular, has an ecosystem of talent, educational institutions, and infrastructure that makes it an attractive destination, he said.

With operations in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, the BCT Group registered its first office in Chennai in 1999, the release said.

