Left Menu

Solvay to split into two independent public companies in 2H 2023

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 15-03-2022 12:01 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 12:01 IST
Solvay to split into two independent public companies in 2H 2023
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Solvay will separate into two independent public companies, one for its chemicals business and one for its specialty materials and solutions one, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Belgian company expects the transaction to be completed in the second half of 2023, subject to market and customary closing conditions.

"Our successful focus on cash, costs, and returns has strengthened the Materials and Solutions segments to be more self-sustaining and profitable. At the same time, the Chemicals segment has continued its strong track record of resilient cash generation," CEO Ilham Kadri said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States
4
Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

Sikh employees, passengers can carry Kirpan at airports

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022