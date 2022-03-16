Left Menu

WTO DG welcomes breakthrough on COVID-19 vaccine waiver

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Wednesday welcomed the breakthrough among four member countries - India, South Africa, EU and the US - on a waiver of the trade-related intellectual property TRIP agreement for the production of Covid-19 vaccines.She said that this is a major step forward and this compromise is the result of many long and difficult hours of negotiations.But we are not there yet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:16 IST
WTO DG welcomes breakthrough on COVID-19 vaccine waiver
  • Country:
  • India

World Trade Organization Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala on Wednesday welcomed the breakthrough among four member countries - India, South Africa, EU and the US - on a waiver of the trade-related intellectual property (TRIP) agreement for the production of Covid-19 vaccines.

She said that this is a major step forward and this compromise is the result of many long and difficult hours of negotiations.

''But we are not there yet. We have more work to do to ensure that we have the support of the entire WTO Membership,” the Director-General said in a statement.

While the agreement between the European Union, India, South Africa and the US is an essential element to any final deal, she cautioned that not all the details of the compromise have been ironed out and that internal domestic consultations within the four members are still ongoing.

She stressed that work must commence immediately to broaden the discussions to include all 164 members of the WTO.

''In the WTO we decide by consensus, and this has not yet been achieved. My team and I have been working hard for the past three months and we are ready to roll up our sleeves again to work together with the TRIPS Council Chair Ambassador Lansana Gberie (Sierra Leone) to bring about a full agreement as quickly as possible. We are grateful to the four Members for the difficult work they have undertaken so far,” Okonjo-Iweala said.

India and South Africa are pushing for a decision on their proposal for a temporary waiver of certain provisions of a WTO agreement on intellectual property rights to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

In October 2020, India and South Africa had submitted the first proposal, suggesting a waiver for all WTO members on the implementation of certain provisions of the TRIPS (Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) Agreement in relation to the prevention, containment or treatment of COVID. In May 2021, a revised proposal was submitted by them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022