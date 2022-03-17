Left Menu

China stock clearing firm to cut some stock settlement fees to reduce capital cost

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-03-2022 11:06 IST
China's stock clearing agency said on Thursday it will cut or waive certain registration and settlement fees to help revive growth in virus-hit areas, and reduce the cost of capital.

The China Securities Depository and Clearing Co said in a statement it will also reduce the minimum provision payment ratio for stock settlement from 18% to 16% starting in April.

The agency said it is responding to Wednesday's calls by the State Council to aid the real economy.

