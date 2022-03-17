Left Menu

FHRAI seeks reduced GST rates for revival of hospitality industry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2022 15:29 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 15:18 IST
FHRAI seeks reduced GST rates for revival of hospitality industry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hotel and restaurant body FHRAI has sought reduction in GST rates for the hospitality industry, as the sector struggles to recover from the impact of the pandemic-induced restrictions.

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this week making suggestions for consideration of the Group of Ministers (GoM) that was constituted by the GST Council to evaluate the present tax structure.

''On account of the unprecedented challenges the hospitality industry is facing due to the COVID-19, we humbly request the government to take urgent policy measures to support the industry in its survival efforts. We earnestly look forward to your support to take up our suggestions with the GoM constituted by the GST Council,'' FHRAI said.

Some of the key measures suggested include enhancing the threshold limit of hotel room tariff for charging GST at 18 per cent to Rs 9,500 from Rs 7,500 at present; and raising the threshold limit for zero GST for hotel rooms from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per room per day, to boost higher as well as the lower budget segment.

Stressing that simplification of GST rules will lead to greater compliance especially from small units, FHRAI suggested that a mechanism be put in place to enable the establishments to avail input of GST paid on rent and other costs, arguing that this will make the businesses more viable.

It also recommended allowing valid GST hotel bills of any state other than the home state of the individual assessee paid by digital mode being exempt under section 80C for an additional amount of Rs 50,000.

''The potential additional tax saving of Rs 50,000 will encourage citizens to travel within India. This will give impetus to hotels as well as ancillary industries,'' FHRAI said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022