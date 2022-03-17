UK seeks urgent talks with P&O Ferries

Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday his officials would have urgent talks with UK-based P&O Ferries later today after the company's sudden suspension of its fleet fueled speculation about layoffs.

"We'll be taking steps later today, including ensuring that my officials are having urgent discussions with P&O about the situation, particularly on concerns for their workers," he said.

