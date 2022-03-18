Being facial burn survivor, I represented every disabled person: Miss World 2021 1st runner-up

Indian-American Shree Saini who was declared the first runner-up at the Miss World 2021 pageant has said that ''being a heart patient and a facial burn survivor, I represented every disabled person and everyone who felt excluded or defeated''.

As a heart patient, Shree was installed with a pacemaker at the age of 12 and was told by her doctors that she can never dance. But she never gave up. ''Being a heart patient and a facial burn survivor, I represented every disabled person and everyone who felt excluded or defeated,'' Shree told PTI after she was declared the first runner-up at the beauty pageant, which was won by Poland's Karolina Bielawska.

Manasa Varanasi, Miss India World 2020, who represented India at the Miss World 2021 pageant, could make it only to the top 13 contestants.

Shree Saini, ''I am so grateful to be the Miss World's Global Ambassador of Beauty with the purpose and the 1st Runner up. I proudly represented 333 million Americans and billions of Indians all over the world.'' She said she wants to continue serving the world by giving the gift of encouragement by building people up and by uplifting spirits all around the world. ''There are more hearts to be healed all around the world,'' she said.

Shree was Miss India USA and Miss India Worldwide 2018. Her parents migrated to the US from Punjab.

''Shree Saini winning the First Runner Up and Ambassador Beauty With Purpose shows that Indian origin girls living outside India can also excel on world stage. I foresee in very near future Indian origin girls living outside of India winning the titles of Miss World and Miss Universe,'' said Dharmatma Saran chairman and founder of Miss India USA and Worldwide.

