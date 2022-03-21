Left Menu

Moderna to supply additional 7 mln doses of COVID booster vaccine to Switzerland

Reuters | Updated: 21-03-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 11:52 IST
Moderna Inc said on Monday it has signed a new agreement with Switzerland for the supply of another seven million doses of its COVID-19 booster vaccine for delivery in 2023.

The agreement also includes an option of seven million doses for delivery in 2023 and 2024, the U.S. biotechnology company said in a statement.

These doses are in addition to the seven million doses of booster vaccine that Switzerland previously secured.

