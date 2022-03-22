Left Menu

Vaishnaw to visit Tripura on March 25 to inaugurate railway projects

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw would visit Tripura to unveil some railway projects on March 25, a senior government official said on Tuesday.Vaishnaw will visit Nischintapur, corridor of Agartala-Akhaura railway link in West Tripura district to review the work progress.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 22-03-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 13:22 IST
Vaishnaw to visit Tripura on March 25 to inaugurate railway projects
Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw would visit Tripura to unveil some railway projects on March 25, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

Vaishnaw will visit Nischintapur, corridor of Agartala-Akhaura railway link in West Tripura district to review the work progress. Around 98 per cent first phase work on the Indian side (5.46 km) has almost been completed while work on the Bangladesh side (10.60 km) is yet to speed up.

"The Railway Minister is scheduled to visit the state to inaugurate some railway projects on March 25 but his tour schedule is yet to be finalised. We are waiting for confirmation from the Ministry", said Transport department's Principal Secretary L Darlong on Tuesday.

During the visit, Vaishnaw would inaugurate a modern goods yard at Udaipur Railway station in Gomati district. This will be the major goods yard in the state after West Tripura's Jirania Railway station.

Vaishnaw will also flag off Deoghar Express extension at Sabroom Railway station, the state's southernmost border sub-division. Currently, Deoghar Express runs up to Agartala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

NASA's Juno captures breathtaking view of Jupiter with moons lo and Europa

 Global
2
EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

EU to establish rapid reaction force with up to 5,000 troops

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
4
Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

Scientists discover new targets for Parkinson's treatments, diagnostics

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022