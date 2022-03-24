Top Names in Indian Golf Come Together with Ballantine's Golf Championship

Ballantine's Golf Championship features India's first Mixed Pro Golf Tournament New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) With the promise of many firsts in the Indian Golf Circuit, Ballantine's, from the house of Pernod Ricard, teed off the Ballantine's Golf Championship recently. The ongoing championship that has footprints across 11 major cities in India is witnessing participation from more than 1000 golfers from these cities. The glorious cities of Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Hyderabad were the first to catch the action live. The game is just getting started with the next round of leagues scheduled in Noida, Chennai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, and Gurugram. The championship finals week will witness the 22 finalists, two winners from each city, battle it out for the honors at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram. The top two teams at the National Final will win a money-can't-buy experience as they travel to Scotland to up their game and play in and around St. Andrews, the home of Golf in Scotland. In addition, the week of the finals will also see The Mixed Pro Challenge over two days at the DLF Golf and Country Club's Gary Player course where 36 professional men golfers and 18 professional women golfers would challenge each other in teams of three, each consisting of two pro men golfers and one pro-woman golfer. Known golfers from across the country such as Veer Ahlawat, Khalin Joshi, Udayan Mane, Yuvraj Sandhu, Gaurika Bishnoi, Vani Kapoor and Jahanvi Bakshi will play in the Mixed Pro Challenge. The final week would also witness a Pro-am tournament, where teams of professional and amateur golfers would tee off with an intent to generate buzz around the game and engage more golfers across the country. Speaking about the launch of the Ballantine's Golf Championship, Mr. Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, said, "Greatness in the game of life always stems from self-belief. Something Ballantine's has unwaveringly stood for. It and celebrates self-belief in individuals. Inspiring them to stay true to their passions and excel on their own terms. The game of golf is a reflection of these values. Every golfer has his or her unique swing and stroke. The Ballantine's Golf Championship celebrates these unique quirks, and drives you to stay true to YOUR game. Resonating with the fact that the soul of Ballantine's and golf is Scotland, this tournament takes the brand's timeless affiliation with the game even further by setting new precedents - including India's first ever mixed pro golf challenge. This tournament, with its nationwide footprint, is an attempt to bring the illustrious sport of golf on the map of India. We believe that through this initiative, we will inspire and bring together a tribe of Indian golfers to raise toasts of accolades and conviviality, as well as engender a great exchange of ideas. Golf and Ballantine's: both a class act. Made for the discerning." To participate in the event golfers can register at www.ballantinesgolf.com About Pernod Ricard Pernod Ricard is the world's no. 2 in wines and spirits with consolidated Sales of EURO 8,682 million in FY16. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the Group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin & Sprit (2008). Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin and Malibu, Mumm and Perrier-Jouet champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines. Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of 18,500 people and operates through a decentralized organisation, with 6 "Brand Companies" and 85 "Market Companies" established in each key market. Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard's strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics. Pernod Ricard is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI; ISIN code: FR0000120693) and is part of the CAC 40 index. For more information about Ballantine's please visit: www.ballantines.com/en-EN.

