IndiGo to resume scheduled international flights on 150 plus routes

During this two-year period, limited international flights were operating from India under air bubble arrangements formed with other countries.Scheduled operations to destinations in Thailand have already commenced from March 27, IndiGo, Indias largest carrier, said in the statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2022 14:15 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 14:08 IST
IndiGo will resume scheduled international flights on 150 plus routes in a phased manner during the next month, a statement from the airline said on Sunday.

India resumed scheduled international flights on Sunday after keeping them suspended for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. During this two-year period, limited international flights were operating from India under air bubble arrangements formed with other countries.

''Scheduled operations to destinations in Thailand have already commenced from March 27,'' IndiGo, India's largest carrier, said in the statement. The carrier's scheduled international flights will operate from cities like Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Amritsar Kozhikode, Kochi, Chandigarh, Tiruchirappalli, Thiruvananthapuram, and Mangaluru, it noted.

''The international destinations include Dammam, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Jeddah, Riyadh, Doha, Bangkok, Phuket, Singapore, Colombo, Dubai, Kathmandu, Maldives, and Dhaka,'' it said. Scheduled operations on more than 150 routes will be restarted in a phased manner through the month of April, it noted.

In addition to these flights, IndiGo has also announced the commencement of bookings for flights to Muscat and Kuala Lumpur starting operations in May 2022 and, to Istanbul in June 2022.

