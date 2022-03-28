Left Menu

National strike: Transport sector impacted in TN

Updated: 28-03-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 12:05 IST
The two-day national strike called for by various unions had its impact on the public transport sector in Tamil Nadu on Monday as a large number of buses operated by State Transport Undertakings (STU) remained off the road, affecting morning office-goers and others in many places.

As a result, autorickshaws were charging exorbitant fares, commuters in different cities complained.

While many had the option of switching to suburban rail services and the Metro Rail here, same was not the case in other cities of the state and people had to rely on the available thin services of government buses and autorickshaws. The few running buses were packed beyond capacity.

According to reports, a large number of buses operated by the STU stayed off the roads, giving a tough time for the morning officer-goers.

Trade unions took out a rally here pressing for their demands.

Many autorickshaw drivers also joined the protest.

