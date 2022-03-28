Left Menu

National strike: Private buses ply in Puducherry; banking services partially affected

28-03-2022
Privately operated buses plied normally on Monday in Puducherry even as banking services were partially affected due to the two-day national strike called for by various trade unions to against the alleged anti-people, anti-worker and anti-farmers policies of the Central government.

Schools and government offices functioned as usual while branches of some of banks did not function as workers abstained from work impacting services. Police personnel were deployed in strength at all vantage points. Privately operated buses and also those operated by Puducherry government-owned Road Transport corporation were plying as usual.

Industrial establishments remained closed in most of the estates, according to sources.

Members of various unions held demonstrations at various places condemning the Centre's policies.

