Servotech appoints Deepak Kumar as Vice President of EV charger vertical
Servotech Power Systems has appointed Deepak Kumar as the vice president for its EV charger vertical. In this role, Kumar will lead the end-to-end supply chain and operations of the EV charger vertical, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.Kumar has an experience of two decades in the automotive telecom sectors.
Kumar has an experience of two decades in the automotive & telecom sectors. Previously, he has worked with Honda Cars India, Tata Motors, and tier-I automotive suppliers.
Recently, Servotech announced its foray into the EV market and initiated the manufacturing of smart tech-driven innovative EV chargers.
