Left Menu

Shubhashish Homes announces Results for FY 21-22, posts 115% Y-O-Y Growth in Sales

Jaipur Based Real Estate Startup Shubhashish Homes has posted a massive Y-O-Y growth of 115% in terms of Sq. Feet Booked.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-04-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 10:34 IST
Shubhashish Homes announces Results for FY 21-22, posts 115% Y-O-Y Growth in Sales
Shubhashish Homes announces Results for FY 21-22, posts 115% Y-O-Y Growth in Sales. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 1 (ANI/PNN): Jaipur Based Real Estate Startup Shubhashish Homes has posted a massive Y-O-Y growth of 115% in terms of Sq. Feet Booked. FY 20-21 had Bookings of 77549 sq. ft. & FY 19-20 (for January and February) had bookings of 33065 Sq.Ft. For FY 21-22, the firm has booked 166833.7 Sq.Ft.

Even after having lean Sales in Q1, 21-22 due to the Second Wave of Covid-19, the company bounced back and delivered Strong Results on the back of a very successful launch of Phase - 3 of Shubhashish Geeta (Project Located in Medical Hub, Mansarovar Extension, Jaipur). Shubhashish Homes has successfully delivered Phase 1 of Shubhashish Geeta, 10 Months before Committed Delivery Date & already 120+ Residents have moved in. Phase 2 of Shubhashish Geeta is making fast progress and is scheduled to be delivered much before the committed delivery date.

Shubhashish Geeta is the first Project in the country to have Electric Car charging provisions for 100% of the parking (approx 400 Cars), Pre Paid Smart Water Meters and the Highest per Acre Water Harvesting Points. "Shubhashish Homes has targeted Sales of 2.25 Lac Sq. Ft. for the FY 22-23 & Delivery of Phase 2 of Shubhashish Geeta. We have planned the launch of Phase 4 & Phase 5 of Shubhashish Geeta & also plan to enter into a JV Agreement for a Land Parcel in Jaipur for another project by the end of FY 22-23. Our focus for this year would be on two major aspects:- "A) To make Shubhashish Homes a Digital First Company, B) Enhancement of Customer Service & Experience", Says Mohit Jajoo, Executive Director & CEO, Shubhashish Homes.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022