Left Menu

Sensex rises 222 points; power, banking stocks climb

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex rose 222 points on Friday led by strong buying support in power, metal, and banking and financial stocks.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-04-2022 12:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 12:08 IST
Sensex rises 222 points; power, banking stocks climb
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian equities markets benchmark Sensex rose 222 points on Friday led by strong buying support in power, metal, and banking and financial stocks. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading at 58,791.21 points at 11.35 am, which is 222.70 points or 0.38 per cent higher from its previous day's close at 58,568.51 points.

Earlier, tracking weakness in the global equities, the Sensex started the day in the negative at 58,530.73 points and fell to a low of 58,450.04 points in the morning trade. The Sensex witnessed good buying support in the late morning session. The index rose to a high of 58,879.25 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 68.25 points or 0.39 per cent higher at 17,533.00 points.

There was a strong buying support in power stocks. NTPC surged 4.37 per cent to Rs 140.85. Power Grid Corporation soared 2.67 per cent to Rs 222.65. Banking and financial stocks also surged. IndusInd Bank rose 2.80 per cent to Rs 961.25. HDFC Bank soared 1.69 per cent to Rs 1494.80. State Bank of India rose 1.19 per cent to Rs 499.25. Kotak Bank was trading 1.15 per cent higher at Rs 1774.85.

Only seven of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex were trading in the red. Titan slipped 1.12 per cent to Rs 2507.75. Infosys slipped 0.76 per cent to Rs 1892.75. ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra and Bharti Airtel were among the major Sensex losers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022