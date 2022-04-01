Left Menu

Tunisia to extend term of tourist sector loans by a year

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:38 IST
Tunisia to extend term of tourist sector loans by a year
  • Tunisia

Tunisia on Friday said it has extended the term of loans for tourism sector by a year as part of plans to revive economy.

Economy Minister Samir Saied said the plan includes a $100 million financing line to support small enterprises affected by the economic recession.

Tunisia hopes to revive the tourism sector, which is crucial to its economy, aiming to attract 4.7 million visitors this year. (Reporting By Mohamed Argoubi and Tarek Amara)

