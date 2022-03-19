Left Menu

Tunisian journalism union says reporter detained over report on militants

Reuters | Updated: 19-03-2022 00:16 IST
Tunisia's main journalism union said anti-terrorism police detained a radio reporter on Friday for refusing to reveal his sources on a story about militants.

Amira Mohamed, an official from the National Syndicate of Tunisian Journalists, said the reporter from Mosaique FM was held for questioning after broadcasting a story about authorities breaking up a militant cell.

The police's National Unit for Investigation of Terrorist Crimes did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

