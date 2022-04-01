Left Menu

Maha: Man falls from train into Mumbra Creek

A man fell into the Mumbra Creek in Thane district while travelling in a local train on Friday, police said.Satish Tayade and his ailing mother, both residents of Diva, were travelling in the 1209pm train towards CSMT when the incident took place, an official said.He was taking his mother to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:40 IST

A man fell into the Mumbra Creek in Thane district while travelling in a local train on Friday, police said.

Satish Tayade and his ailing mother, both residents of Diva, were travelling in the 12:09pm train towards CSMT when the incident took place, an official said.

''He was taking his mother to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar. Satish lost his balance when the train was on the creek bridge and fell down. A fire brigade team along with police mounted a rescue operation soon after but it has been called off for now due to high tide,'' Avinash Sawant, chief of Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell, said.

