Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 extended by another 6 months

The Government has extended the validity of the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 by another six months upto 30th September 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:57 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Government has extended the validity of the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-20 by another six months upto 30th September 2022. "The existing Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 which is valid upto 31 March 2022 is extended upto 30th September 2022," according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020, which came into force on 1st April 2015, was originally meant for 5 years. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been extended multiple times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

