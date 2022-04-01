Left Menu

Roping in Indian Academy of Pediatrics to validate NFHS data on malnutrition: Irani tells LS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 17:36 IST
Roping in Indian Academy of Pediatrics to validate NFHS data on malnutrition: Irani tells LS
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani told the Lok Sabha on Friday that her ministry has decided to join hands with the Indian Academy of Pediatrics for validation of the data on malnourished children in the country.

In February, when the height and weight of 1 crore children were measured according to WHO yardstick, it was found that just 2 per cent of them were severely acutely malnourished, she said while replying to a question in the House.

''But if you match it with the NFHS (National Family Health Survey) data, it comes at 19 per cent there... We cannot publish it until we validate this data with that of the Indian Academy of Paediatrics,'' Irani said.

''Last week, we decided to enter into an agreement with the Indian Academy of Paediatrics,'' she added.

Under this agreement, the minister said as many as 30,000 pediatrician across the country will offer their services in validating the data collected on ''well-nourished or malnourished'' children through Poshan Tracker App.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022