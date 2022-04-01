District-level committees assessing CCL due as claimed by Jharkhand govt: CCL CMD

The Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) on Friday said district-level committees are assessing the Central PSU dues against claims made by the Jharkhand government.

Last week, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren had hit out at central PSUs alleging non-payment of Rs 1.36 lakh crore by coal companies was impacting the socio-economic development projects in the fund-starved state.

Chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) PM Prasad on Friday said that district-level committees are assessing the dues in eight districts under CCL command areas against the claims made by the Jharkhand government.

The CMD in reply to a query during a press briefing in this regard said that committees have been formed headed by deputy commissioners (DCs) of respective districts and they include area general managers of CCL.

''We expect the committees to submit their reports by the end of April. We, however, will consider the dues only for the land we have under our possession or we require it,'' the CMD said, adding that in many areas their island that is not required.

On allegations of CCL using forest land for coal transportation under the Amrapali project, the CMD said, ''A 7-km stretch road passes through eight hectares of forest land. We are using that road, which already existed. CCL has neither built the road nor cut a single tree for it. We have applied for its clearance....'' Ruling JMM legislator Sita Soren had raised the issue in the state assembly in the budget session last month and she had also staged a dharna outside the assembly on March 24 demanding action against CCL for using forest land for coal transportation.

Replying to the alleged land violation for mining projects by CCL, the CMD said, ''Currently no land violation is reported from any mines in eight districts under CCL command. There were violation issues with five mines in the past but they all are closed right now.'' Raising the issue of dues by coal companies, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on March 25 had said in the state assembly that an amount of Rs 1.36 lakh crore is pending with central mining PSUs.

He had warned that Jharkhand would stop coal supply if the companies do not clear the dues they owe to the state.

''This is the state's right and we will take it at any cost. If we are not given our due, we may block the supply of coal and minerals from the state,'' the CM had said.

On March 26, he had tweeted a copy of the letter he sent to Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi saying: ''Despite repeated consultations with the Coal Ministry and NITI Aayog over the issue of non-payment of long-standing legitimate dues of Rs 1.36 lakh crore for the mining done by central PSUs, the Union government has paid no heed to the matter so far.''

