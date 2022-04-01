Left Menu

Uber rides to cost more, company hikes fares by 15 pc in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

App-based taxi firm Uber on Friday said it has raised fares by 15 percent for travel in Mumbai to offset the impact of rising fuel prices.

Diesel and petrol prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per liter each between March 22, when they were hiked by 80 paise per liter after a hiatus of 137 days, and March 31. "Uber is raising trip fares in Mumbai by 15 percent," Nitish Bhushan, Head of Central Operations, Uber India and South Asia said in a statement here.

He said the rise in fares was to "help cushion" drivers from the impact of the spike in fuel prices, adding "we listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern." The online taxi-hailing service in the statement also said that over the coming weeks, it will continue to track fuel price movements and take further steps as "needed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

