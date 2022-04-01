Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2030 hours: DEL86 BIZ-LD INCOME TAX-RETURN ITR forms for 2021-22 notified; seek details of overseas retirement benefits, PF interest accrual New Delhi: The finance ministry has notified new income tax return forms which, among other things, will seek additional information with regard to overseas retirement benefits and interest accrual on provident fund deposits exceeding Rs 2.5 lakh a year.

DEL75 BIZ-2ND LD GST-COLLECTION GST collection rises to all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh cr in March New Delhi: GST collections soared to an all-time high of Rs 1.42 lakh crore in March as the fiscal year-end frenzy to meet targets saw strong sales and crackdown on evasions brought in more taxes.

DEL67 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets kick off FY23 in style with over 1 pc gain; Sensex recaptures 59k-mark Mumbai: Equity markets made a robust start to the new financial year on Friday, with the Sensex rallying over 708 points to recapture the crucial 59,000-mark on across-the-board buying amid a supportive trend overseas.

DEL42 BIZ-LD ATF-PRICE-HIKE ATF price hiked by 2 pc; commercial LPG price goes up by Rs 250 New Delhi: Jet fuel prices on Friday were hiked by 2 per cent - the seventh straight increase this year - to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices.

DEL98 BIZ-INDIA-AUSTRALIA TRADE PACT India, Australia to sign interim trade pact on Saturday; thousands of Indian exports to get duty free access New Delhi: Indian exporters from over 6,000 broad sectors, including textiles, leather, furniture, jewellery and machinery, will get duty free access in the Australian market immediately after the interim trade agreement between the two countries comes into force, according to government sources.

DEL78 BIZ-CNG-PRICE HIKE CNG price hiked by 80 paise, total hike at Rs 4 in last one month New Delhi: CNG price in the national capital on Friday was hiked by 80 paise per kg on the back of the government raising input natural gas prices to record levels.

DEL79 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves down by USD 2.03 bn to USD 617.648 bn Mumbai: Continuing their downward trajectory for the third consecutive week, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 2.03 billion to stand at USD 617.648 billion in the week ended March 25, RBI data showed on Friday.

DCM65 BIZ-FUTURE RETAIL-DEFAULT Future Retail Ltd defaults on repayment of Rs 5,322 crore debt New Delhi: Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd (FRL) on Friday said it has missed the due date for repayment of Rs 5,322.32 crore to lenders on account of the ongoing litigations with e-commerce major Amazon and other related issues.

DCM59 BIZ-NCLT-GYMKHANA CLUB NCLT allows govt to takeover management of Delhi Gymkhana Club New Delhi: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday allowed the central government to take over the management of the prestigious Delhi Gymkhana Club, nearly two years after a plea was submitted by the Centre citing ''violations'' of companies law by the club.

DCM40 BIZ-LD AUTO SALES Maruti, Hyundai witness dip in wholesales in Mar; Tata Motors, Kia post highest-ever sales New Delhi: The country's leading automakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor reported a decline in dispatches to dealers in March as shortage of electronic components impacted production. DEL70 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold jumps Rs 100; silver declines Rs 252 New Delhi: Gold in the national capital on Friday traded higher by Rs 100 to Rs 51,812 per 10 grams reflecting overnight gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

