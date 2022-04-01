Assam’s GST collection falls by 2.36 per cent: CAG

The state GST collection in Assam for 2020-21 decreased by 2.36 per cent compared to the previous year, a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report for Finance accounts laid in the Assembly on Friday said.

The report for the year 2020-21 said the state GST collection was Rs 8,549.02 crore compared to Rs 8,755.30 crore in 2019-20, registering a decrease of Rs 206.28 crore (2.36 per cent).

“This includes Advance Apportionment of IGST amount to Rs 567.91 crore,” it added.

In addition, the state also received Rs 5,497.76 crore as its share of net proceeds assigned to the state under CGST, with the total receipts under GST being Rs 14,046.78 crore.

The state received compensation of Rs 1,369.60 crore on account of loss of revenue arising out of implementation of GST during 2020-21.

It also received Rs 994 crore of back to back loans from the Centre during the year in lieu of GST compensation shortfall, the CAG report said.

The report said during 2020-21, the state government incorrectly booked expenditure of Rs 5,723.28 crore under Capital Section instead of Revenue Section, and Rs 386.56 crore of Major works under Revenue Section instead of Capital Section as has been determined from the purpose of expenditure.

During the same period, 83.95 per cent of total receipts and 70.80 per cent of total expenditure were reconciled by the state government.

The CAG report also said 11,717 Utilisation Certificates (UCs) for grants-in-aid worth Rs 39,629.49 crore were outstanding till March 31, 2021.

Out of these, 8,009 (worth Rs 13,089.70 crore) were up to 2018-19, 1,062 (for Rs 5,336.21 crore) were from 2019-20 and another 2,646 (for Rs 21,203.58 crore) from 2020-21.

Major defaulting departments that had not submitted UCs are Health department (14.81 per cent), Panchayat and Rural Development department (11.54 per cent) and Public Works Department (10.38 per cent), as per the report.

