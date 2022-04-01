Scoreboard of IPL match between KKR and PBKS on Friday.

Scoreboard Punjab Kings Mayank Agarwal lbw Umesh 1 Shikhar Dhawan c Billings b Southee 16 Bhanuka Rajapaksa c Southee b Shivam Mavi 31 Liam Livingstone c Southee b Umesh 19 Raj Bawa b Narine 11 Shahrukh Khan c Nitish Rana b Southee 0 Harpreet Brar b Umesh 14 Odean Smith not out 9 Rahul Chahar c Nitish Rana b Umesh 0 Kagiso Rabada c Southee b Russell 25 Arshdeep Singh run out 0 Extras (lb-2, w-7, nb-2) 11 Total (All out in 18.2 Overs) 137 Fall of Wickets: 1-2, 2-43, 3-62, 4-78, 5-84, 6-92, 7-102, 8-102, 9-137, Bowling: Umesh 4-1-23-4, Southee 4-0-36-2, Shivam Mavi 2-0-39-1, Chakaravarthy 4-0-14-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-23-1, Russell 0.2-0-0-1, Kolkata Knight Riders Ajinkya Rahane c Odean Smith b Rabada 12 Venkatesh Iyer c Harpreet Brar b Odean Smith 3 Shreyas Iyer c Rabada b Rahul Chahar 26 Sam Billings not out 24 Nitish Rana lbw Rahul Chahar 0 Andre Russell not out 70 Extras (lb-1, w-3, nb 2) 6 Total (For 4 wkts, 14.3 Overs) 141 Fall of Wickets: 1-14, 2-38, 3-51,4-51 Bowling: Arshdeep Singh 3-0-32-0, Kagiso Rabada 3-0-23-1, Odean Smith 2-0-39-1, Rahul Chahar 4-1-13-2, Harpreet Brar 2-0-20-0, Liam Livingstone 0.3-0-13-0.

