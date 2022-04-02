Left Menu

Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight develops snag while taking off, grounded

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-04-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 13:53 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A Kolkata-bound flight was grounded at the Ranchi airport on Saturday after it developed a technical snag while taking off, officials said.

The 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers on board was to take off around 9 am, they said.

''The air-conditioner of the plane developed a snag and it stopped working. So, the flight was grounded for repair works,'' Ranchi airport director Vinod Sharma told PTI.

Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers, he said.

