JSPL wins 3 out of 5 coal blocks auctioned in 4 states

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has won three out of the five coal blocks auctioned in four states under the fourth tranche of the commercial auction by the central government, the Ministry of Coal said on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 14:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has won three out of the five coal blocks auctioned in four states under the fourth tranche of the commercial auction by the central government, the Ministry of Coal said on Saturday. JSPL has won the bids for Utkal B1 & B2 coal blocks in Odisha. These two blocks have Geological Reserves of 347.08 Million Ton (MT). JSPL has also won the bids for Gare Palma IV/6 coal block in Chhatisgarh.

Twenty First Century Mining Private Limited has won the bid for Rabodih OCP coal blocks in Jharkhand and BS Ispat Limited has won the bid for Chinora mine in Maharashtra. All five coal mines are fully explored coal mines. The total geological reserves for these five coal mines are 665.08 MT.

The Ministry of Coal had launched the Notice Inviting Tender (NIT) for the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under the 14th Tranche of CM(SP) Act, 2015, and 4th Tranche of MMDR Act, 1957 on December 16, 2021. During the e-auction conducted on the MSTC platform on March 31st and April 1st, 2022, cumulatively five CMSP coal mines were put up for auction, according to an official statement released on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

