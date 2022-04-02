Film composer Dilip Sen hands Rupesh R Pandey the Business of the Year award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI/ATK): Businessman Rupesh R Pandey received the Business of the Year award from Bollywood film composer Dilip Sen at the fourth edition of 'Green Cinema Awards 2022' in Mumbai. He has received this award in the Green Cinema Award 2022 for his outstanding contribution in the field of business. Many well-known personalities of Bollywood and Bhojpuri film industry were present on this occasion. On receiving the award, Rupesh R Pandey, expressing his gratitude to everyone, also shared his encouraging experiences related to business and said that nothing happens by coincidence in business. Everything is wished by hard work and sincere effort.

On this occasion, Deepa Narayan Jha, Pradeep Pandey Chintu, Raj Premi, Rajkumar R Pandey, Sanjay Bhushan Patiala, Pooja Mishra, Shailendra Srivastava, KC Bokadia, Dilip Sen, Rajkumar R Pandey, Kajal Raghavani, Anil Singh, Sonu Surila and organizer Vijay Pandey congratulated Rupesh Pandey. Taking the trophy of Green Cinema Award, held at Shivar Garden, Mira Road, Mumbai, Rupesh R Pandey said that he is very happy and energized to receive this award. Thanks to all for this. He said that some people think that some people have become so big by chance but they do not know that for coincidence they have to go through the streets of hard work. He said that successful people are not different from others, but their thinking is different from others.

Let us tell you that Rupesh R Pandey is such a young business icon of Bihar, who is doing business of crores in India with his hard work in a very short time. And night and day are spent in the service of the poor. Pandey had come to Mumbai, but he could not become a hero in Bollywood - but with his hard work, he registered a finance company Eastern Highlands Investments Limited (EHIL) and within a few years Eastern Highlands Investments Limited (EHIL) company is doing business of crores. Eastern Highlands Investments Limited (EHIL) offers films as well as home loans, personal loans. He is working on many projects in Maharashtra, Mumbai, Bihar, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Delhi. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)