U.S. NTSB group arrives in China to investigate Boeing 737-800 crash - CAAC news

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 02-04-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 16:10 IST
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • China

American investigators and technical advisers have arrived in China to investigate last month's deadly crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet, a publication under the aviation regulator said on Saturday.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) sent a working group of seven people to China, the newspaper said.

