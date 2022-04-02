U.S. NTSB group arrives in China to investigate Boeing 737-800 crash - CAAC news
American investigators and technical advisers have arrived in China to investigate last month's deadly crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 jet, a publication under the aviation regulator said on Saturday.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) sent a working group of seven people to China, the newspaper said.
