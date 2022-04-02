Left Menu

PTI | Tirupathur | Updated: 02-04-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 19:52 IST
11 dead as truck falls into valley in TN, CM condoles
A trip undertaken by 30 devotees to offer prayers at a hill shrine near here turned tragic on Saturday as 11 people, including women, were killed after the pick-up truck they were travelling in plunged into a valley.

Around 20 people sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment at the district government hospital, police said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin offered his condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh each to the kin of those who died. He also announced a relief of Rs 50,000 for the injured.

According to police, around 30 people from Puliyur village were proceeding to a temple located on the hilltop of Sembarai in the district when the mishap took place.

The driver of the truck, while negotiating a curve on the ghat road lost control of the vehicle leading to the accident, a police official told PTI.

''Eleven people died, which includes six women and five girls. Nearly 20 people were injured in the accident. Investigation is going on,'' the official said.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Stalin said, ''... I have ordered authorities to expedite the treatment to the injured at the district government hospital.'' A video of the incident showed water bottles and slippers strewn around the place while injured women and children were seen lying on the ground far away from the vehicle, which had turned turtle.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on, police said.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

