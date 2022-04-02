Odisha posts 26 pc growth in gross GST collection in March '22

Odisha’s gross GST collection during March 2022 has been recorded at Rs 4124.66 crore as against Rs 3285.29 crore posted in the same month last year, registering a growth of 26 per cent, an official said.

The growth rate is the highest among all the major states in the country, said Odisha’s CT & GST director S K Lohani.

While the collection of Odisha GST (OGST) in March 2022 was Rs 1351.25 crore, it was Rs 954.62 crore in March last year, a growth rate of 42 per cent. The March '22 collection is also the highest ever collection of OGST in a month since the inception of GST, Lohani said.

The Gross GST collection for 2021-22 is Rs 44,334.67 crore while it was Rs 29,852.76 crore in 2020-21, a growth of 49 per cent. The collection during the 2019-20 fiscal was Rs 29,686.32 crore.

The OGST collection for 2021-22 is Rs 12,743.01 crore as against Rs 8,292.15 crore collected till March 2021 with a growth rate of 54 per cent. The corresponding collection up to March ’20 was Rs 8722 crore.

There is a collection of Rs 1,109.85 crore in CGST, Rs 1,003.47 crore in IGST & Rs 660.09 crore in cess during March 2022.

The growth in GST is mostly driven by the mining and manufacturing sectors. Among the top 100 taxpayers, the mining sector witnessed a growth of 81 per cent while the manufacturing sector recorded 84 per cent growth during this year.

The service sector, trading and works contract sector have witnessed a growth of 56.78 per cent, 52.07 per cent and 36.99 per cent respectively in the current FY over the corresponding period of last year.

The total collection of VAT (Petrol & Liquor) is Rs 1687.72 crore during March 2022 as against Rs 1,559.51 crore during the same month last year with a growth rate of 8.22 per cent.

“The collection from petroleum products is Rs 1,257.04 crore while that from liquor is Rs 430.67 crore during March 2022,” he said.

The collection from VAT for 2021-22 is Rs 9,954.91 crore, including Rs 2,093.70 crore from liquor, as against Rs 7,756.74 crore collected in the previous year witnessing a growth of 28.34 per cent.

Professional tax also witnessed a decent growth with a collection of Rs 248.55 crore, a growth rate of 8.48 per cent.

Lohani said the growth of GST during 2021-22 is a result of faster economic growth coupled with better performance of field functionaries in management of non-filers, nil filers and wrong filers of returns besides effective action on the collection of demand raised through adjudication.

In 2021-22, 47,654 new taxpayers have been brought under the GST fold. The total e-waybill generated during March ’22 was 18.58 Lakh against 16.21 Lakh during March ‘21 witnessing a growth of 14.62 per cent.

Regarding enforcement activities, Lohani said that during 2021-22, six people have been arrested on the charge of being involved in availing and passing on bogus input tax credit totalling Rs 462.49 crore.

He said 231 business premises have been raided resulting in detection of fraud and collection of tax and penalty to the tune of Rs 35.74 crore on spot.

Collection from tax and penalty during the period through mobile activities and transport godown checking is Rs 23.63 crore.

