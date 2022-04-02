Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight develops snag while taking off, grounded
So, the flight was grounded for repair works, Ranchi airport director Vinod Sharma told PTI.Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers, he said. A statement from IndiGo said it regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers.IndiGo ATR flight 6E-7562 from Ranchi to Kolkata had returned back to parking bay due to a technical snag in aircraft cabin air-conditioning system.
A Kolkata-bound flight was grounded at the Ranchi airport on Saturday after it developed a technical snag while taking off, officials said.
The 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers on board was to take off around 9 am, they said.
''The air-conditioner of the plane developed a snag and it stopped working. So, the flight was grounded for repair works,'' Ranchi airport director Vinod Sharma told PTI.
Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers, he said. A statement from IndiGo said it regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers.
''IndiGo ATR flight 6E-7562 from Ranchi to Kolkata had returned back to parking bay due to a technical snag in aircraft cabin air-conditioning system. The flight was cancelled and aircraft is under maintenance for the necessary checks,'' the statement read.
