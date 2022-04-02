Left Menu

Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight develops snag while taking off, grounded

So, the flight was grounded for repair works, Ranchi airport director Vinod Sharma told PTI.Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers, he said. A statement from IndiGo said it regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers.IndiGo ATR flight 6E-7562 from Ranchi to Kolkata had returned back to parking bay due to a technical snag in aircraft cabin air-conditioning system.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-04-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 21:44 IST
Kolkata-bound IndiGo flight develops snag while taking off, grounded
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Kolkata-bound flight was grounded at the Ranchi airport on Saturday after it developed a technical snag while taking off, officials said.

The 72-seater IndiGo flight with 62 passengers on board was to take off around 9 am, they said.

''The air-conditioner of the plane developed a snag and it stopped working. So, the flight was grounded for repair works,'' Ranchi airport director Vinod Sharma told PTI.

Alternative arrangements were made for the passengers, he said. A statement from IndiGo said it regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers.

''IndiGo ATR flight 6E-7562 from Ranchi to Kolkata had returned back to parking bay due to a technical snag in aircraft cabin air-conditioning system. The flight was cancelled and aircraft is under maintenance for the necessary checks,'' the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition programme

Novac Technology forays into Metaverse; holds Rewards and Recognition progra...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022